Uttarakhand: Locals, army personnel face hardship due to closure of road in Dharchula

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): A motorway connecting Dharchula to the China border in Uttarakhand has been closed for the past 20 days due to damage, causing a lot of trouble to locals as well as Army personnel.

Anil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula told ANI that the road connecting Tawaghat and Shobla was opened for repair work during the rainfall. He assured that work would be completed soon and the motorway would be operational within two days.

Kumar said, "I have issued orders to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the opening of the road. They have ensured that this motorway will be open within two days."

Over the past few days, Uttarakhand witnessed several landslides following heavy rainfall in the state. The district administration had also issued red alerts in the past few days after rivers were flowing above their danger mark due to excessive rainfall. (ANI)

