Uttarakhand: Man-eater leopard shot dead by forest officials in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A man-eater leopard was shot dead by forest officials here on late Friday night.

The leopard was declared man-eater by the forest department and was shot dead during an operation last night.

The leopard had allegedly terrorised the residents of the region for the last few months. Forest department had deployment a hunter for catching the leopard.

The carcass of the leopard has been sent for the post mortem. (ANI)

