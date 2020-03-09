Uttarakhand man sends out wedding invite to 1,500 guests on inland letters

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Adopting a unique way for the wedding invitation card, a man has invited around 1,500 guests to his son's wedding via inland letters in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Sundaramani Mandoli, a resident of Fali village in Chamoli has printed the wedding card of her son Manish who is posted with Indian Army on the inland letter card.

The wedding is due on March 12.

"My father was also posted in the Army at a time when there was no facility of communication like telephone, mobile phones and inland letter card was the only mean to communicate. When the postman used to give the letter written by my father on the inland card, the mother used to be happy. I also have my son's wedding card printed on inland letter card," he told ANI.

However, he claimed that due to the inland letter cards not being in circulation over time, he had to struggle a lot to collect these cards.

Dhirendra Kumar, the postmaster of the sub-post office at the Ghat Tehsil headquarters, said that the interest of the people is slowly moving towards adopting older ways of communication.

"Inland letter card is still in circulation. Now, if any customer at the post office asks for the cards, inland cards then it is given to them. A few days before a person took about 500 inland letter cards saying that he had to get his son's wedding card printed on inland letter card," Kumar said.

"A few days later a young man was also there to ask for 1,500 inland letter cards and we will provide them. The sale of inland letter cards will also increase the work of post offices and the income of post officers will also increase," he added. (ANI)

