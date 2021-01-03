Uttarakhand Minister calls AAP govt seller of hope in response to Sisodia's debate challenge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government works as a "seller of hope".

Kaushik was responding to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's challenge to debate on the 'Kejriwal Model vs Trivendra Rawat Model' of governance.

"In seven years of AAP government, the people of Delhi have seen that you are a "seller of hope", you behave like a businessman selling hopes and dreams," Kaushik wrote in a letter.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister said that crores of tourists come to Uttarakhand every year, and the state has no hesitation in welcoming a 'political tourist' like Sisodia.



"The whole country knows that your entire leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party is the victim of an escapist mindset, sometimes you leave Delhi and go to Uttar Pradesh, sometimes your leaders reach Punjab to become the Chief Minister, and now you want to come to Uttarakhand. The land of Uttarakhand always welcomes guests, but it also hopes that the guest does not behave rashly. There is deep frustration and political haste that could be clearly seen in your behaviour and your comments," he wrote.

Kaushik further said that as far as public discussion or debate is concerned, politics is a serious subject and not a theatrical show.

He added that Uttarakhand is the land of true movements, and every person of the state is well aware of development-focused politics and its serious aspects.

Meanwhile, Sisodia in a tweet said, "People of Uttarakhand are saying that the Trivendra government did not work on their education, health, electricity, water. Madan Kaushik asked us to visit the state and he will enumerate 100 things done by the government."

'Tomorrow I will be in Dehradun for an open debate on the Trivendra Rawat model vs Kejriwal model. Hope you (Madan Kaushik) don't back down," Sisodia added. (ANI)

