Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj invited for bhoomi puja of Ram temple

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has been invited to take part in the foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sent an official invitation to the minister for the event.

The trust has sent invitation to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations, to attend the ceremony. (ANI)