SDRF during a rescue and relief operation in Uttarakshi on August 19. Photo/ANI

Uttarakhand: Multipurpose camp for locals following cloud burst

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:20 IST

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand District Administration has announced a multipurpose camp in Arakot for the locals on Sunday, after cloud burst and floods crippled the region.
According to a press release by the District Administration, records such as permanent residence certificate, ration card, bank passbook, Aadhar card, caste certificate will be issued to the locals at the multipurpose camp.
District Collector Ashish Chauhan has also directed all the senior officials to set up stalls at the multipurpose camp to provide general information about their departments, its functions and its schemes and be personally present.
At least 15 people have lost their lives while 20 people are still missing following the cloud-burst and floods in the region.
District administration has also temporarily suspended helicopter services in Arakot region after two helicopters crashed in the area in the last four days.
Several teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected region. (ANI)

