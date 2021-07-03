Uttarakhand: 'My life is in danger', alleges BJP MLA Suresh Rathore after rape case registered against him

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): After a case was registered against him on various charges including rape, BJP MLA Suresh Rathore alleged that his life is in danger and people are conspiring against him.

While speaking to the reporters, Rathore said, "My life is in danger. I have said this before. People who went to jail for extortion are hatching a conspiracy against me and registered a fake case against me under 156 (3) section of CrPc. I appeal to the police to investigate the case and reveal the truth."



Uttarakhand Police on Friday registered a case on alleged rape allegations against the MLA.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abudai Krishnaraj said, " Under 156(3) section of CrPc on the direction of Court, we have registered case against BJP's Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore under various sections (376, 504, 506) of IPC."

Further probe in the matter is underway.


