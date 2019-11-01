Uttarakhand: Nainital HC postpones hearing of sting case against Harish Rawat

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Nainital High Court on Friday postponed the hearing of a sting case against former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat pertaining to alleged horse-trading of MLAs, said Rawat's lawyer.

Rawat's lawyer, Rabindra Vashishth told ANI, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had asked for an adjournment. Next hearing in the case would be taken on January 7, 2020."

In October 2019, CBI registered a case against Rawat, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Samachar Plus Channel CEO Umesh Kumar for allegedly trying to indulge in horse-trading in 2016. The entire episode was allegedly captured in a video.

The case came in line with the investigation agency's probe into the purported 2016 video, which showed him negotiating a deal to bringing nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold.

The CBI stated that the 2016 video has been indicated to be genuine.

Nainital High Court had, on September 30, permitted the CBI to register an FIR and commence the investigation in the matter. (ANI)

