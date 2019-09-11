Uttarakhand: National Forest Martyrs Day observed at FRI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The National Forest Martyrs Day was observed here on Wednesday to remember the foresters who laid down their lives to protect forests and wildlife.

The event took place at Forester Memorial in the Forest Research Institute (FRI) here.

Floral tributes were paid to honour and remember all men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for forests and wildlife.

A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the martyr's ends.

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education Director Dr SC Gairola and senior forest officials, scientists and employees of ICFRE and FRI were present on the occasion. (ANI)

