Uttarakhand: No deaths reported in Kainchi Dham cloud burst

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): No lives were lost in the cloud burst incident that took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand's Tehri district, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar informed.

The incident was reported around 5 pm on Wednesday.



Around 12 to 13 shops have been damaged in the incident, but since the most of them were closed during lockdown, no lives have been lost, MS Rawat, SHO, Devprayag said.

"A cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12 to 13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since, most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," Rawat said on Tuesday.

Amid rescue operations, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) found about Rs 8 lakh cash and jewellery in a jewellery store vault. It has been handed over in writing to the shop owner. (ANI)

