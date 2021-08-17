Uttarakhand: No longer mention of 'East Pakistan' in caste certificates of Bengali community

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarkhand Cabinet on Monday took the decision that the word "Poorvi Pakistan" (East Pakistan) will no longer be mentioned on the caste certificate issued to the Bengali community who were rehabilitated in Udham Singh Nagar district, said Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal on Monday.



The proposal in this regard was tabled by the state Social Welfare Department. The decision has been taken on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Following this, the members of Bengali Mahasabha met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat on Monday. Cabinet Minister Arvind Pandey and MLA Saurabh Bahuguna were also present there.

They expressed thanks to Chief Minister Dhami for the decision to remove the word "Poorvi Pakistan" from the caste certificate issued to the rehabilitated Bengali community in Udham Singh Nagar district. This has been a long-standing demand of the community. (ANI)

