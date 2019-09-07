Uttarakhand: Normal life crippled due cloudburst in Chamoli district

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Normal life was severely affected in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand due to intense rainfall followed by a cloudburst on Saturday.

In the district's Tharali area, two people have received minor injuries while cow shelters have been destroyed.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force said, "We have received information that many cars are stuck in rubble in Govindghat region due to landslides."

On Thursday, the torrential downpour had also caused landslide which resulted in blockage of Ghat-Ramani motorway in Kumaratoli area.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

