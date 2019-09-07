Visuals from Chamoli district on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Visuals from Chamoli district on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Uttarakhand: Normal life crippled due cloudburst in Chamoli district

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Normal life was severely affected in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand due to intense rainfall followed by a cloudburst on Saturday.
In the district's Tharali area, two people have received minor injuries while cow shelters have been destroyed.
Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force said, "We have received information that many cars are stuck in rubble in Govindghat region due to landslides."
On Thursday, the torrential downpour had also caused landslide which resulted in blockage of Ghat-Ramani motorway in Kumaratoli area.
No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Goa CM Sawant condoles death of former Deputy Speaker Victoria Fernandes

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Victoria Fernandes who passed away early morning today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:37 IST

Obstacles are learnings that lead us to greater accomplishments:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the nation is proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and obstacles are learning's that lead to greater accomplishments in future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:33 IST

Baby girl who was shot at by terrorists to be shifted to Delhi...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 30-month-old baby girl, who sustained injuries after being shot at by terrorists here on Saturday morning, will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:18 IST

Political fraternity lauds 'exemplary efforts' of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Political leaders cutting across party lines extended their support to scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation while acknowledging the contribution of the organisation in taking India to great heights in the field of space exploration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:00 IST

TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Categorically denying reports of price hike in VIP darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it will likely release a press note particularly in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:52 IST

We were almost there! India is proud of our scientists: YS Jagan...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted and appreciated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their 'exemplary efforts' and asserted that the nation is standing with ISRO at this hour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Nation proud of ISRO's achievements, hopes of billions intact:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Hailing ISRO scientists for their dedication and hard work put into mission Chandrayaan 2, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the nation is proud of ISRO's achievements and the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians is still intact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:29 IST

UP govt increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government this week increased the charges for owning fancy vehicle registration numbers. The rules for vehicle registration number portability have also been relaxed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:16 IST

Sonia hails ISRO for 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday applauded the entire team of space scientists and researchers at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts' on the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:10 IST

Amid heavy rains, Uttarakhand CM orders to provide immediate...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke to the District Magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli district and inquired about the damage caused by heavy rains there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:09 IST

India stands in solidarity with ISRO, best yet to come: PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the coun

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:29 IST

J-K: Four persons, including baby girl injured in firing by terrorists

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Four persons including a baby girl were injured after getting shot at by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Saturday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Read More
iocl