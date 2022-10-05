Uttarakhand: One dead, 21 persons rescued so far in Pauri Garhwal bus accident

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): One person has been found dead and a total of 21 persons have been rescued so far in the Pauri Garhwal accident early on Wednesday.



Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers. So far, 15-16 people have been rescued and sent to the nearest hospital. No information on any deaths received yet," he added. (ANI)

