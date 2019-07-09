Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] July 9 (ANI): One person died and nine others were injured after a car met with an accident here on Tuesday.
The travellers were on their way to Kunjo village in Chamoli district when their car met with an accident.
The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: One dead, 9 injured in car accident
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:57 IST
