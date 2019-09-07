Uttarakhand: One dead, two injured in damage caused by heavy rains in Pithoragarh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 7 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained injuries following the excessive damage caused by heavy rains in Munsyari's Timtiya Bora Gaon in Pithoragarh on Saturday.

District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, Vijay Kumar Jogdande informed that state disaster and medical teams have reached the spot and injured are being brought to Nachni to shift to Pithoragarh.

He also informed that 3 houses have been damaged in Raya Bajeta near Bansbagad and police team have reached the spot, no casualty has been reported from there.

"Temporary food and water arrangements have been made at a shelter in primary schools in both the places and reconstruction of the road at Nachni near Hardiya Nala and Ratigad is underway" he added.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke to the District Magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli district and inquired about the damage caused by heavy rains there. Rawat had also given instructions to provide immediate relief to those affected. (ANI)

