Uttarakhand: ONGC, THDC pay Rs 1,111 crore less tax this year till Sept 15

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): PK Gupta, the Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax of Dehradun Zone on Thursday said that two Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies in the zone have paid Rs 1,111 crore less tax this year compared to the previous year.

"Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) are two big PSU companies in the Dehradun zone. These companies have paid Rs 1,111 crore less tax compared to the last year till September 15. The growth rate of the department has fallen because of this," Gupta told ANI.

"In a discussion with the ONGC officers, they pointed out that this was because of the price of crude oil," he added.

Gupta informed that tax assessment surveys will be conducted from October 1.

He further said that the State Finance Secretary Amit Negi has informed him that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state have been poor this year. (ANI)

