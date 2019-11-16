Onion prices on the rise across the country again [Photo/ANI]
Uttarakhand: Onions leave customers teary-eyed in Haldwani

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:20 IST

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Onion prices are on the rise in several parts of the country again. In some states, the prices of the kitchen staple have touched Rs 80, leaving customers teary-eyed.
Some residents of Haldwani blame black marketing of the vegetable for the price hike.
"It has been two months since the price of onions has been increasing. Some traders procure it in bulk and sell it at a higher price at the season's end. Onion is being sold between Rs 80 to Rs 100 in several states," said Shakeel, a customer.
However, the chief of Haldwani mandi rejected the claims of manipulation of prices.
"The prices are fluctuating as per the demand and supply of the onions. The traders have to bear transportation costs also. Small onions are being sold at lower prices in the market. Each variety of onion is sold at a different price," said Vishva Vijay Singh, Secretary of Haldwani Mandi.
To control the prices the Centre is constantly in touch with state governments to assess the demands and requirements along with supply position. Based on the demands, NAFED has been asked to procure and supply onions.
The government has also said that strict and appropriate action will be taken against such traders in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan who are trying to manipulate the prices. (ANI)

