Uttarakhand: Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): Out of 227 returnees from the United Kingdom, the Dehradun administration has tracked 202 people so far, while 25 people are still untraced.

"Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other units are helping the local authorities to track these 25 people," Dehradun SP (City) Shweta Choubey said.

Out of the returnees, who have been tracked, six have been tested positive and are under treatment at a government isolation facility in the city. Their samples have been sent to Pune (Maharashtra) for further genetic analysis.



Twenty cases of the mutant coronavirus strain have so far been reported across the country.

Earlier the UK health official announced that the country has identified a new variant of Coronavirus that spreads faster than the other strains.

More than 40 countries including India have banned travel to and from the UK, a move several researchers said was necessary in view of the rapid spread of the new strain, which was first detected on September 21. (ANI)

