Uttarakhand: Over 10,000 litres of 'lahan' destroyed using drones

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Over 10,000 litres of 'Lahan', the raw materials used for making liquor, were destroyed by the Uttarakhand police using a drone during a raid, the police informed on Tuesday.

The police team conducted the raid in the dense forests, using modern drone cameras and destroyed around 10,000 litres of 'Lahan'.

The liquor was hidden inside a ditch and covered with tarpaulin. The police also recovered several types of equipment used for the production of raw liquor.



SP of Dehat Roorkee, Haridwar Swapan Kishore Singh told ANI, "We destroyed more than 10,000 litres of hidden raw liquor using drone cameras. Such actions create a sense of fear among the accused. They should stay away from these things or prepare to face the consequences."

Incidentally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has put forward the drug-free Devbhoomi Mission 2025.

The police have started searching for the accused involved in the liquor-making business.

In connection to similar activities, action has already been taken against two accused namely Santarpal and Monu under the Goonda Act. (ANI)

