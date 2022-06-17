Uttarakhand: Over 21 lakh devotees took Char Dham Yatra so far

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Over 21 lakhs devotees have reached the Char Dham Yatra since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Thursday.

According to the Temple Committee, there is an influx of devotees in the Char Dham Yatra. A total of 21,21,392 (twenty-one lakh twenty-one thousand three hundred ninety-two) pilgrims have reached Char Dham in Uttarakhand so far.



The journey in all four Dhams is smooth and the weather is normal. There was light rain in Badrinath, the weather was normal in Kedarnath.

As per the data received, 7,39,752 pilgrims have reached the Badrinath Dham from May 8 to June 16 evening. Meanwhile, 7,14,766 pilgrims have reached the Kedarnath Dham.



A total of 3,78,539 pilgrims have reached Gangotri Dham from May 3 to till today and 2,88,335 pilgrims have reached Yamunotri Dham.

The number of pilgrims who reached Gangotri-Yamunotri is 6,66,874.

Meanwhile, a total of 91 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand till May 27.

The Uttarakhand government, on May 11, announced its decision to increase the number of pilgrims by 1,000 each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The doors of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3, whereas the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath were opened on May 6 and May 8, respectively. (ANI)

