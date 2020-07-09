Uttarakhand: Over one lakh cusecs water released from Banbasa-Sharda barrage, red alert issued in Champawat

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Due to incessant rains in the mountains of Uttarakhand for two consecutive days, the Banbasa-Sharda Barrage overflowed after water levels of Sharda River in Champawat district increased.

Leading to a red alert being sounded and over one lakh cusecs water being released from the Banbasa-Sharda barrage.

Assistant Engineer of the barrage, Brajesh Maurya said, "The water level has increased due to the rains on the mountains for two days, the situation is being monitored. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being informed every three hours. The rising water level is likely to affect ten districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Uttarakhand." (ANI)