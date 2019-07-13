Uttarakhand: Pakistani citizen arrested from Indo-Nepal border

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): A Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday at the Indo-Nepal border on the charges of travelling without passport and visa.

Jasverr, Banbasa Station Officer, told ANI: "The police received information from an official deployed at the check post that a Pakistani woman was trying to enter India. When interrogated, she couldn't produce her passport or visa. The woman has been arrested."

A case has been registered against her, he said adding that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

