Uttarakhand: Panchayat elections to be held in 12 districts from Oct 6

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Election Commission on Friday announced that Panchayat election will be held in 12 districts of the state, except Haridwar, in three phases from October 6.

The first phase of voting for Panchayat elections will be held on October 6, followed by the second phase of voting on October 11 and final phase on October 16.

The results for all phases of election will be announced on October 21.

With the announcement of Panchayat elections in the state, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from Friday. (ANI)

