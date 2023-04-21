Uttarakhand: Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedarnath departs from Ukhimath

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedarnath left for the Himalayas on Friday after its winter stay in Ukhimath.

Thousands of devotees have reached Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath on this occasion.

Baba Kedar Ki Doli is being led to the tunes of the Army Band.



Baba's Doli will reach Gupta Kashi Vishwanath temple today for the first-night stay.

The additional stay of this Bardoli is happening in Guptkashi. The Doli will reach Kedarnath on April 24.



Yesterday late evening after worshipping Bhairav Nath, Bhairav Nath left for the Himalayas.

Baba Bhairavnath is considered to be the field protector of Kedarnath.



The Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Gangotri Dham on April 22.

With the Char Dham Yatra set to start in Uttarakhand, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, secretary, of the state health department, issued a health advisory for pilgrims on Wednesday.

The health advisory is issued in view of the increasing effect of Covid cases and the weather in the high Himalayan region.

In the guidelines issued by the government, it has been said that all the pilgrimage sites are located in the high Himalayan region, whose height is more than 2,700 metres above sea level. Travellers in those places can be affected by extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, the guidelines (Health Advisory) should be followed for a smooth and safe journey for all the pilgrims.

"Senior Citizens, people with comorbidities, and those who had suffered from COVID-19 in the past should consider postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage," said the advisory."

Patients suffering from heart diseases, respiratory ailments, diabetes, and hypertension should be extra cautious while undertaking travel to high altitudes, added the government health advisory.

People who witness headaches, drowsiness, and nausea-like symptoms during the Yatra are advised to seek immediate medical assistance.

"Avoid consumption of alcohol and other drugs and refrain from smoking. Also, keep yourself well hydrated and avoid travelling on empty stomach," added the advisory.

Further informing about the National Ambulance Service, the advisory said, "In case of emergencies, Helpline numbers [108 - National Ambulance Service and 104- Uttarakhand Health Helpline] can be contacted."

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

