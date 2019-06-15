Uttarakhand High Court
Uttarakhand: PIL over lavish Gupta wedding citing threat to environment

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has come up as an obstacle for the Rs 200 crore weddings of a South Africa based controversial NRI family in Auli district.
The PIL has stated that the extensive wedding preparations are damaging the environment. The case has reached the Uttarakhand High Court and a hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on Monday.
The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, was scheduled to take place in Auli from June 18 to 20 while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was scheduled from June 20 to 22.
For this high-profile wedding, choppers were hired to ferry the guests, which include politicians, business leaders, Bollywood stars as well as other dignitaries. Flowers were being imported from Switzerland for the high-profile marriage. (ANI)

