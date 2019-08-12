Police is prepared to help people in case the water levels rise in the district. Photo/ANI
Uttarakhand: Police direct forces to help people in case of heavy rainfall

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In wake of the warnings issued by the India Meteorology Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the region, the district police on Monday directed the forces to help the people living along the banks of rivers in moving to safer places.
"Since we have received a warning for heavy rainfall, there is a possibility that the water levels of the rivers in the region may go up. We have issued directions to our teams to help people living along the banks in avoiding the flood-like situation by helping them mov6e to safer places," Arun Mohan Joshi, Senior Superintendent of Police said.
The police personnel in various areas are in all readiness to face any untoward situation. The disaster relief teams have been instructed to keep their equipment ready to address any issues in the near future.
In the wake of heavy rains and cloud burst in the hilly areas here, the Ganges was flowing barely 10 centimetres below the danger level mark here on August 9.
The danger level mark is 339.50 metres and the Ganges is flowing at 339.40 metres mark.
If the river flows above the danger mark, it could prove dangerous to the plains. (ANI)

