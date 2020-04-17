Uttarakhand Police donates Rs 3 crore to CM's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police have donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19.

"Uttarakhand Police personnel have voluntarily donated around Rs 3 crores to Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19," Ashok Kumar, DG Law and Order said.

"The gazetted police officers have voluntarily donated their three days' salary while the non-gazetted officers/executives have donated their one day's salary to the fund," he added.

Uttarakhand has seen 37 COVID-19 positive cases. Nine persons have been cured and discharged while there has been no death in the state due to coronavirus.

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

