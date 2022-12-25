Uttarakhand Police file cross FIR in forced conversion case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand police on Saturday registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths at a Christmas programme in Uttarkashi district, alleging "forced conversion".

Police have registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths on Friday in a Christmas programme in Purola village of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, alleging forced conversion.



Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday.

"In the cross FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted," Kumar told ANI.

The DGP told that cross FIR has been registered on the complaint of both parties and the police are probing the matter. (ANI)

