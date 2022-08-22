Uttarakhand Police leaves for Gurugram to arrest YouTuber for consuming alcohol on road, threatening cops

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand police left for Gurugram to arrest a YouTuber for allegedly consuming alcohol by putting a table on the road in Dehradun and stopping traffic, informed the police on Monday.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, a YouTuber named Bobby Kataria who is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana was seen in a video; drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair and stopping traffic in the middle of the road in the state capital Dehradun.

"A team of Uttarakhand Police has left for Gurugram to arrest YouTuber Bobby Kataria," said SHO Rajendra Rawat of Dehradun police station Cantt.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 342, 336, 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act and a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the District Court was also obtained.

Kataria was in the news after he was allegedly found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight that surfaced on the internet. The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

However, the accused social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed," said Kataria. (ANI)