Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by COVID-19 making it the first case reported from the department.
The constable is part of the Cheeta Mobile Unit of Uttarakhand Police.
The state Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI, "The constable was enlisted for duty in the Niranjanpur vegetable market which is a containment zone. That is the reason why he had to regularly go there."
The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable. (ANI)
Uttarakhand Police reports first case of COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 09:11 IST
