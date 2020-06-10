Uttarakhand Police reports first case of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by COVID-19 making it the first case reported from the department.

The constable is part of the Cheeta Mobile Unit of Uttarakhand Police.

The state Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI, "The constable was enlisted for duty in the Niranjanpur vegetable market which is a containment zone. That is the reason why he had to regularly go there."

The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable. (ANI)

