Uttarakhand police rewards cops who caught 'Jamaatis' coming from UP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Director General (Law and Order) has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team who caught 13 people who were coming from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to Rudrapur, after attending a Jamaat event in Mordabad.

These people have attended a Jamaat event at Moradabad before travelling to Rampur and then towards Rudrapur.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, DG (Law and Order) said, "A case has been registered against the people who were caught by the police team."

"The poeple belonging to the Jamaat have been quarantined. Out of these 13 people, three people were tested positive for COVID-19 last night," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

