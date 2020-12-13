Uttarakhand: Police seizes 3.84 kg Charas, one held

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Dharasu Police seized 3.840-kilogram 'Charas' (Hashish) from a person in the Uttarkashi district and arrested him on Sunday.



Police said the accused identified as Ravi Kumar is a resident of Haryana.

Dharasu Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Thapliyal said, "A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway."

"Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Bhatt also announced Rs 2,500 to the police team," he added. (ANI)

