Uttarakhand Police starts a campaign to stop child begging

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): With the aim to effectively prevent children from begging and create awareness against it, Uttarakhand Police started "Operation Mukti" on Monday across the state.

Starting from today, the operation will be run till September 30. The theme of the campaign is "Don't beg, give education" and "Support to educate a child".

Uttarakhand Police launched "Operation Mukti" in 2017 for the first time.



According to Uttarakhand Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took the initiative to motivate the economically weak, destitute children to move on the path of education by removing them from the path of begging. This mission was named "Operation Mukti". Since then this campaign is being run continuously. Under the campaign, a total of 1,430 children have been enrolled in schools/daycare homes by removing them from begging.

During the "Operation Mukti" campaign, the offences of section 3 and 3A of the Child and Juvenile Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 2016 (Amendment), any kind of gang coming to light or any crime is found to be committed immediately related Acts and Sections, said police.

Further, if the actual charge or the role of the person controlling the child is found in getting the child begging, then according to section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. action will be taken as per rules. (ANI)

