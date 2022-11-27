Uttarakhand Police to confiscate property of criminals under Gangster Act

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): For effective action against criminals and to control crime, Uttarakhand Police will confiscate the illegally acquired property of the accused of all the cases filed under the Gangster Act in the state from December 1.

A two-month-long special campaign will be carried out following the direction of Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

According to the Police Headquarters, along with this, strict action will also be taken against the criminals carrying rewards and wanted criminals in the campaign. By announcing rewards on the wanted accused in various cases, special teams will be formed at the district level and the wanted and rewarded criminals will be arrested. Special Task Force (STF) has also been directed to arrest the prize and wanted criminals.



In due course, the property of the accused in the UKSSSC Paper Leak case will also be attached.



DGP Ashok Kumar said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Police is determined to make the state crime and criminal-free.

In this campaign, awards will be given to those who do good work from the Superintendent of Police to the station in-charge and action will also be taken against those who show laxity in their work and those who fail, said an official statement. (ANI)

