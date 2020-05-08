Uttarakhand Police to probe complaints of sexual harassment against former IAS officer, Shantikunj Haridwar chief

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has said that orders for investigation have been given in complaints of alleged sexual harassment against a retired IAS officer and against Shantikunj Haridwar chief Dr Pranav Pandya.

The first of the two high-profile cases relates to a young folk singer in Mumbai who has accused retired IAS officer residing in Nanital of sending obscene messages. She has said in her complaint via email that she had a normal friendship with the retired IAS officer but for the past few days during the lockdown he was allegedly sending obscene messages to her.

"In the IAS case, a complaint has been received that the woman is being sent the wrong messages on Facebook, SSP Nainital has been instructed to ask a woman officer to investigate the matter. After investigation, appropriate action will be taken," Kumar said.

The second case relates to Pandya, who is also head of All World Gayatri Parivar head. A zero FIR has been filed against him in Delhi's Vivek Vihar police station. The woman has alleged that she was a minor when the alleged incident took place.

The woman said when this information was given to Pandya's wife, she was pressurized to remain silent, and was later sent to Chhattisgarh. The girl is in Delhi due to lockdown.

The All World Gayatri Parivar termed the allegations as false and said the purpose was to "tarnish the image of pious personalities" by vested interests "in the name of rape".

In a statement, it said the false allegation "damages reputation and credibility of our head" and "filing of complaint and registration of FIR after 10 years of alleged incident speaks volumes for itself".

Terming it a well-planned conspiracy by vested interests, the statement condemned it in strongest "possible way". "We are ready and welcome any kind of inquiry," it said.

Kumar said a zero FIR is already lodged and SSP Haridwar has been asked to investigate the matter.

"We got to know about it via media, we haven't received any copy of FIR yet," he said. (ANI)

