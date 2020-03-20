Uttarakhand Police's catchy slogan urges public to stay home

Uttarakhand [India], March 20 (ANI): To raise awareness about coronavirus and urge the people to stay at home, the Uttarakhand Police has come up with the slogan "we are at work for you, you stay at home for all of us".

This comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to themselves enforce a "people's curfew' on Sunday and exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the deadly virus.

Earlier the Uttarakhand government had declared the coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

According to ICMR, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206 with three positive cases noted in Uttarakhand (ANI)

