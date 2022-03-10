Uttarakhand poll result: PM Modi fulfilled promises made to people, says Vijavargiya after BJP's win

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijavargiya on Thursday said that the party's performance in the state's polls was anticipated, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the promises he made to the people of the state.

The BJP National General Secretary added that the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami resolved the issues of people in the last six months.

Talking to ANI, he said, "We already knew that we will form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last six months."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the majority mark in early trends and now leads on 44 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission Data by 1 pm.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday.

The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls have also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today. (ANI)