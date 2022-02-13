Uttarakhand polls: BJP weakening 125 cr people in the name of nationalism, says Harish Rawat

Lalkaun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, stating the ruling party is weakening 125 crore people in the name of nationalism.

Rawat also said that the Congress will stick to its manifesto and work for the development of Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "The BJP is weakening 125 crore people in the name of nationalism. We will focus on what we have announced in our manifesto. My track record is to work for the betterment of Uttarakhand."

Rawat exuded confidence that the people will vote out the BJP in Uttarakhand. "This time, they (BJP) have to run from here," senior Congress leader added.

Rawat is in the electoral fray from the Lalkuwa Assembly seat in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which will go to polls on Monday.

However, Congress had announced a change of seats of the party's campaign committee chairman Rawat and four other leaders in its third list.

The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the Candidature of Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)