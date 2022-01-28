Uttarakhand polls: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign in Khatima

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ahead of Uttarakhand polls, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at the Melghat area of his Khatima constituency on Friday.

Addressing the people Dhami said, "I am your son, your brother. In the coming days, all your problems will be heard."

He further stated that all the government plans started by Prime Minister Modi are for the poor. "No other party had worked so much for Uttarakhand's development as BJP did", he claimed.



On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat. Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an election campaign in Uttarakhand on Friday. (ANI)





