Uttarakhand Polls: Congress to release first candidate list tomorrow after CEC meeting

New Delhi [India], January 14(ANI): The Congress party is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly election tomorrow after the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat while speaking to ANI said, "Tomorrow we will present all names to the CEC. Agreement on 70 seats has been done and after the CEC meeting, the first list will be released."

He further added, "We have discussed all seats and compared all the candidates who can win in the present situation. Almost on all the 70 seats, we have finalised the name. Only a few seats will be needing finishing touch for which work will be done by the screening committee."

When asked whether he would be contesting the elections, Rawat said, "I will do what party will decide. A few options are there in my mind. I told the party about that. The final decision will be of the party and I will follow it."



Uttarakhand PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal while speaking to ANI said, "Candidates name on all 70 seats will be presented to CEC tomorrow. I think by tomorrow evening our first list will be out." He further added that the candidate selection process was done in a healthy environment.

Reacting to Chief Ministerial candidate, Godiyal said, " In two or three days it will be clear who will be the CM face of Uttarakhand."

Congress Screening Committee held discussions on candidates for 70 constituencies for Uttarakhand Assembly elections in its nearly 9-hour long meeting on Friday.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh, Uttarakhand Screening Committee chief Avinash Pandey and Deepika Pandey were present in the meeting.

The Congress Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on Saturday. (ANI)

