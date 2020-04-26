Uttarakhand: Portals of Gangotri temple reopen after winter break

Uttarakashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): After a winter break, the portals of Gangotri temple in Uttarkashi district were opened on Sunday.

No devotees or pilgrims were present at the ceremony in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The gates of the temple were closed in October last year for the winter season.

All religious places, including temples and mosques, have been closed in an effort to thwart the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

