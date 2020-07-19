Uttarakhand: Portion of bridge collapses at Madkhot on Pithoragarh-Munsyari road after incessant rains

Madkhot (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): A portion of a bridge collapsed at Uttarakhand's Madkhot on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari road on Sunday, following incessant rainfall in the region.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and other northern states during the next three days.

"Under the influence of the above meteorological conditions: Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over J-K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and UP during next three days," said IMD in a tweet earlier on Sunday. (ANI)

