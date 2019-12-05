A female monkey was seen roaming around, while carrying a puppy, in Haridwar's Gaytri Colony. Photo/ANI
Uttarakhand: Puppy being carried around by female monkey rescued by Forest Dept

ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:47 IST

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A female monkey was seen carrying a puppy and roaming around in Haridwar's Gayatri Vihar colony on Wednesday.
Based on a phone call by a local woman named Anu Bisht, the department caught the monkey and took the puppy into their custody before handing it over to her on her request. The monkey was later released.
Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer said, "A team captured the monkey and took the puppy into their custody. The monkey was released. The pup was handed over to the woman as requested. Monkey seemed to have a caring attitude towards the puppy but it was not a monkey and the pup could have fallen down. It was important to secure it." (ANI)

