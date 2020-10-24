Uttarakhand receives road fund of more than Rs 30 crores for 4 projects

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Central government on Friday sanctioned Rs 154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand and released Rs 30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand for the same.



"Providing financial sanction of Rs 154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand an amount of Rs 30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand has been released from Central Road Fund," said an official release by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The release added that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for releasing the fund. (ANI)

