Uttarakhand records 14 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 1,355

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the tally of people infected with the virus has reached to 1,355.

These new cases have been reported in Haridwar (13) and Dehradun (1).

As of now, 528 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being treated for the disease while 13 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 2,46,628. (ANI)

