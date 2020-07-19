Uttarakhand: Recurring landslides block Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh Highway was closed due to landslide at some places near Ghat in Champawat after recurring rains for two days, the police said on Saturday.

"In Champawat, life has been affected due to the recurrent rains for two days. The sliding is still happening at a point on the national highway. The Tanakpur-Ghat road, the lifeline of the two districts of the mountain has been closed for 10 hours," said Lokeshwar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Champawat.

"The regular lives of people are disturbed because of the debris on the highway. The administration has deployed a JCB to remove the debris," he added.

We are facing difficulty in opening the highway because of the extra debris that came on the road, but efforts are on to clear the highway, Singh said. (ANI)

