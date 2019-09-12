Uttarakhand relaxes penalty imposed for traffic violations under MV Act

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has relaxed the quantum of certain fines levied under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Act was notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last month and came into effect from September 1.

Announcing the slew of relaxations in penalties imposed as per the new rule, Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik announced here on Wednesday that driving without a license would now invite a fine of Rs 2500 instead of Rs 5000 as levied under the new MV (Amendment) Act 2019.

"Driving without a license or driving by an underage driver would now invite a fine of Rs 2500 instead of Rs 5000. Earlier it was only Rs 500," said Kaushik.

"Those who have been declared ineligible to hold a license if found driving a vehicle will be imposed with a fine of Rs 5000 and not Rs 10,000 as imposed by the centre," he said.

However, the State government is in congruence with several of the fines imposed under the new MV (Amendment) Act 2019 and has made no changes in it.

"There are no changes in the fine imposed for over-speeding of vehicle. The Centre has kept it Rs 2000 and we have kept it same," he said.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for traffic violations and erring drivers. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states across the nation from September 1. (ANI)

