Uttarakhand releases Rs 143.50 crore for three-tier panchayats in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): In line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, a sum of Rs 143.50 crore has been released to the three-tier panchayats in Uttarakhand as the first instalment for 2020-21.

An official release said that Zila Panchayats in the state have been released over Rs 21.52 crore, area panchayats Rs 14.35 crore and gram panchayats over Rs 107. 62 crore

All the zila panchayats, area panchayats, gram panchayats, municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats have been given over Rs 95 crore as monthly instalment for 2020-21 in line with recommendations of Fourth State Finance Commission. (ANI)

