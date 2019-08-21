Uttarakhand: Relief material dispatched to flood-hit Mori tehsil

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): About six quintal of relief materials were transported to flood-hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi by the district administration on Wednesday.

The region is submerged under the water due to relentless rain from the past few weeks leading to swelling of rivers and waterlogging in various isolated pockets.

On Tuesday, the situation became worse due to a cloudburst. Gangotri highway was also shut down for few hours after debris fell from mountains on the road.

At least 15 bodies have been recovered so far by the rescue officials. The search operation is still underway.

Besides, 20 people are missing in Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district, following the incident of cloudburst yesterday.

According to Vijay Sewal, Manager Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Purola, on Tuesday also, the rescue officials around 3 pm recovered three bodies from Sanel.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand will receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India. Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state. (ANI)

