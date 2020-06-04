Uttarakhand reports 19 more cases of coronavirus

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand has reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,085.

23 patients have been cured or discharged today, while the total number of discharged patients in the state is 282. (ANI)

